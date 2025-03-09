We must pull together to grow game – Rob Baxter

By Mark Stevens

Rob Baxter believes that the responsibility for growing rugby – both financially and in terms of interest – falls on the entire game, not just individual clubs.

The Exeter Chiefs director of rugby this week emphasised the need for collective effort to generate bigger investments, secure stronger TV deals, and ultimately provide Championship clubs with the financial stability to compete at a higher level.

While he doesn’t claim to have all the answers, Baxter highlights the importance of making the sport more prosperous overall, as this will naturally help bridge the gap betw...