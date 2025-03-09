We need to play for the full 80, says Daly

By ADAM HATHAWAY

PICTURES: Getty Images

ELLIOT Daly has urged England to put their foot on Italian throats today and keep it there in finally delivering a Six Nations statement performance at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s side know all about the threat of the visitors with wing Monty Ioane and full-back Ange Capuozzo on duty and Paolo Garbisi pulling the strings at fly-half.

England’s own attack misfired as they scored just one try in scraping past Scotland 16-15 in the Calcutta Cup clash a...