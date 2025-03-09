Baron: It’s time for the entire RFU Board to go

By NICK CAIN

FRANCIS Baron has called for the replacement of the entire RFU Board, adding a radical dimension to the demand for change at Twickenham which has led to the SGM on March 27.

The former RFU chief executive said that he has reached this conclusion based on the 13-member Board’s inability to see that it is leading the RFU in the wrong direction, and failing to rectify a dangerous decline in the English union’s financial status.

Baron told The Rugby Paper: “The groupthink that has taken over the Board means that, although they may all be fine, worthy pe...