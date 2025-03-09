Italy aren’t going to roll over, says Kay

By GARY FITZGERALD

ENGLAND will be in for another Six Nations shocker unless they show plenty of “patience” as well as clinical finishing at Allianz Stadium today.

World Cup winner Ben Kay expects fans will see a much more dynamic and exciting performance from Steve Borthwick’s men when they host Italy.

By filling his back line with five Northampton stars, Borthwick has given a clear indication, he wants to see attacking fireworks from the start as England try to back up wins over Scotland and France.

Having been criticised for the way his men failed to show mu...