Dingwall set to pull the strings as Borthwick puts faith in Saints

By ADAM HATHAWAY

PREVIEW...

England v Italy

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

STEVE Borthwick might not come across as a gambler but he has put his chips on the table ahead of England’s match-up with Italy and it is time for his side to deliver.

Marcus Smith axed, Elliot Daly in at full-back and Fraser Dingwall in at centre for Henry Slade were changes in the backline and they came with the promise of a more attacking game. We’ve heard that before this tournament but now fans expect to see it.

All of a sudden Dingwall has become a vital cog in the t...