I play at my best when I’m vocal, says centurion George

By ADAM HATHAWAY

MAN of the moment Jamie George insists not much has changed despite being stripped of the England captaincy ahead of the Six Nations.

George spent last night in a team meeting in Richmond where he was played messages from family and old friends to celebrate his 100th England cap.

That was organised by Elliot Daly and Ben Earl who will be in the tunnel today, ahead of the Italy match, behind hooker George who will be leading England out with daughter Lydia in his arms.

George’s Saracens’ team-mate Maro Itoje was handed the England captaincy but the fro...