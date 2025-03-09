France get back their va va voom to end Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes

By NICK CAIN

Ireland............................... 27pts

Tries: Sheehan 43, Healy 77, Conan 81 Conversions: Prendergast 44, 78, 81 Penalties: Prendergast 35, 43

France................................ 42pts

Tries: Bielle-Biarrey 21, 50; Boudehent 47, Jegou 59, Penaud 75 Conversions: Ramos 47, 51, 60, 75

Penalties: Ramos 36, 56, 68

LET’S hear it for “Lucky Lucu” and the French Heavy Brigade as a barnstorming second-half performance in Dublin blew the hinges of Irish hopes of another Grand Slam, and at the same time put France in pole position to win the 2025...