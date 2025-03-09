Fabien Galthie: Antoine Dupont injury is looking serious

France head coach Fabien Galthie fears captain Antoine Dupont has sustained a “serious” knee injury.

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne fell on Dupont’s leg at a ruck and he was helped off the pitch after receiving treatment.

“We’re suspecting something serious,” said Galthie, adding there was “anger” in the French camp over the incident which was not referred to the TMO during the match.

Dupont was attempting to steal the ball in the 28th minute and was challenged by Beirne, who then fell on to the scrum-half’s right leg as Irish prop Andrew Porter joined the ruck.

