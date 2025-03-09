Lively Lucu steps up to guide France home

PAUL REES

Star men: Paul Boudehent and, right, Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores his second try assisted by Maxime Lucu

PICTURES: Getty Images

IT WAS a tale of two injuries. James Lowe picked up a knock in the warm-up with the crowd only told he was not playing after the kick-off and Antoine Dupont, the heart of France, limped off after being cleared out in a ruck. Only one was missed.

Ireland missed the individual flourishes Lowe provides from the left wing with his capacity to make something out of nothing and the pressure his left boot can relieve, especially when they were on top...