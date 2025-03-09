Jeremy Guscott – England must put foot on the gas

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken & Unmissable every week...

Some of the reasons for the changes Steve Borthwick has made against Italy are understandable, although Jamie George leading the team out for 100 caps seems a bit ‘matey’.

Even though George has done well coming off the bench since losing the captaincy, I would probably have kept Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker, and told him to show why he should keep the starting shirt. It’s all a bit sentimental, but a nice touch for Jamie.

Elsewhere in the pack I like the lock pairing of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum, and the option of George Marti...