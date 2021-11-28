Exiles show they mean business this season

By BRENDAN GALLAGHER

Harlequins ........19pts

Tries: Beard 28, 66, Northmore 35

Conversions: Allen 29, 36

London Irish ....22pts

Tries: Creevy 28, Simmonds 51, White 57

Conversions: Jackson 28, 58

Penalties: Jackson 4

A FIRED-UP London Irish again emphasised that they are going places – and quickly – with this hard-earned but deserved win over a slightly under par Quins.

In the last month or so the Exiles have won at Exeter Chiefs, drawn at Sarries and now beaten the reigning champions at theirs. The graph is ever upwards.

And victory could have been more straight-forward. Twice in the...