Leicester lock Tomas Lavanini to follow Taufua out of Tigers

Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavanini has agreed to move to the Top 14 at the end of the season, after he struck a deal to join Clermont Auvergne.

Confirmation by Tigers of the Argentine’s departure comes after back row Jordan Taufua left the club to sign with Lyon as a medical joker.

Capped 56 times by Los Pumas at Test level, Lavanini arrived at Welford Road after the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has gone on to represent the club on 21 occasions.

Speaking about Lavanini, Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: “We thank Tomas for his contribution to the club during the past two seasons and wish him well in his next chapter in French rugby.

“He has been a part of the beginning of this new chapter at Tigers and we are grateful for his efforts on and off the pitch in helping us build the foundations for our future.

“We are confident in the depth we have built up in our second row and forward pack here in Leicester to take us into the future and Tomas has played a part, as a senior, experienced player in working with the young locks coming through the ranks.”

Lavanini made a winning start to his career in the Midlands when Tigers defeated Gloucester 16-13 in November 2019.

The former Jaguares forward will head to France this summer for a second stint in the Top 14, having previously spent time at Racing 92.