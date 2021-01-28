Priestland call-up is blocked by WRU’s PGB

WALES have been blocked by their own Union from picking Rhys Priestland for the second time within 12 months.

The Bath fly-half has been declared out of bounds for the Six Nations just as he was during last year’s tournament. The double veto leaves his international future in danger of being ambushed in the cross-fire of domestic politics.

The Rugby Paper can reveal that head coach Wayne Pivac has now made two attempts to bring Priestland back into the fold only to be foiled by split-decisions. On each occasion he has been refused by the WRU’s Professional Game Board, a joint body made up of...