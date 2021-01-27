Sharks want Andre Esterhuizen back from Harlequins

THE SHARKS are sniffing around to see if there is any chance of Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen returning to Durban later this year.

The Springbok star moved to the Twickenham Stoop last year after six years with the Durban Super Rugby franchise.

But the £340,000 a year move hasn’t gone to plan, and Esterhuizen, was also banned for a month in December after being sent off against Gloucester.

The Sharks announced earlier this month that American consortium MVM Holdings had bought a controlling interest and they want Esterhuizen to return.

