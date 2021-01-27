Back row Ruan Ackermann pledges future to Gloucester rebuild

Gloucester have confirmed a new extended contract for back row Ruan Ackermann.

After he reiterated his desire to represent England earlier this month, the No.8 will get his chance to continue to impress at Gloucester in the absence of the injured Jake Polledri and Ben Morgan.

Ackermann has amassed 75 appearances for the Cherry & Whites since his arrived at Kingsholm in 2017, scoring 11 tries in all, and has passed the required criteria to become eligible for England selection on residency grounds.

Ackermann said of his decision to commit: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign a new deal with Gloucester Rugby.

“This club has become a huge part of my life in England and the past four years, and I am looking forward to being able to share more memories with the love and support of the fans at Kingsholm.

“We are fortunate to have a really gifted squad, and I am excited to keep developing, learning and growing in this environment.”

In an interview with TRP on Sunday, Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley said he was not concerned by the club sitting bottom of the Premiership table.

Bradley stood firm on the club’s commitment to its youth-led renaissance. Sentiments which were echoed by chief operating office Alex Brown, who sees Ackermann as a significant piece of Gloucester’s pack.

Brown said: “We are continuing to build a physical and powerful pack, and Ruan remains a key part of that.

“He has shown over the last few years how strong he is with the ball in hand, but also in defence too.”

Ackermann previously represented the Lions in Super Rugby, where he was also coached by his father and former Gloucester head coach, Johan.

The Rugby Paper reported last year Johan Ackermann had been keen to take his son with him to Japanese outfit NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, after a shake-up to the coaching structure at Kingsholm.

But Ruan has abided by George Skivington’s plans at Gloucester.