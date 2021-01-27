EXCLUSIVE: Premiership Rugby Cup gets the surprise go-ahead

By JON NEWCOMBE

THE Professional Game Board (PGB) are set to ratify controversial plans to stage the Premiership Rugby Cup this season at their next meeting in early February.

It was thought that the Premiership Rugby Cup, won last season by Sale Sharks after a thrilling 27-19 victory against Harlequins, would naturally fall by the wayside in an already overloaded fixture schedule.

The PGB, which includes representatives of the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association, have always insisted that safety and the welfare of players is paramount and by signing off the competition...