Defibrillators are essential, every club should have one | Shane Williams

I want to use my column this week to discuss an issue which is both incredibly important and also very close to my heart and that is the importance of every Welsh rugby club having a defibrillator.

The tragic death of Alex Evans, who passed away last weekend after playing for Cwmllynfell, has shocked me hugely because I know the club very well. I also knew of Alex which is very upsetting.

Cwmllynfell is only four miles or so away from where I live with my family and his passing has left the community in our valley incredibly distressed. It is heartbreaking.

There has been a bit of talk in...