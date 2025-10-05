Nick Cain: Great result but let’s stay ahead of pack

Congratulations to the England women’s team after winning the 2025 Women’s World Cup, and also going 33 matches undefeated during head coach John Mitchell’s tenure.

That Mitchell’s team did not win the tournament by playing scintillating attacking rugby in no way detracts from their world champion status, because winning by playing to your strengths is what professional sport demands.

That’s what England did in beating Canada 33-13 in the final at Twickenham last weekend, so plaudits to the England pack, and especially the scrummaging and mauling strength of hooker Amy Cokayne, and props Ha...