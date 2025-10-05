Connect with us

Jeremy Guscott: It won’t surprise me if Springboks land a threepeat

South Africa have got people talking about the revolution in their back play in the Rugby Championship after their huge victories over New Zealand in Wellington – inflicting a record 43-10 defeat on the All Blacks – and then following it up by overwhelming Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu goes on the attack for South Africa

The Springboks trumped the five tries they scored against New Zealand by putting nine past the Pumas, which included a hat-trick by their 23-year-old fly-half shooting star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
These results were also taken as evidence of the positive influence of attack coach Tony Brown, the ...

