Jeremy Guscott: It won’t surprise me if Springboks land a threepeat

South Africa have got people talking about the revolution in their back play in the Rugby Championship after their huge victories over New Zealand in Wellington – inflicting a record 43-10 defeat on the All Blacks – and then following it up by overwhelming Argentina 67-30 in Durban last weekend.

The Springboks trumped the five tries they scored against New Zealand by putting nine past the Pumas, which included a hat-trick by their 23-year-old fly-half shooting star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

These results were also taken as evidence of the positive influence of attack coach Tony Brown, the ...