Peter Jackson: Saturday afternoons no longer for rugby

Back in the day when Cardiff ran the best club team in Europe, their fixture list guaranteed supporters 23 home matches, everyone on a Saturday afternoon bar Boxing Day and Easter.

Their season of seasons, spanning 49 matches in eight months from September 1953, included one against the All Blacks; a once-in-a-generation event worth the season ticket on its own.

More than 56,000 squeezed into the Arms Park to see Cardiff beat New Zealand a month before six of their players reappeared at the same venue to repeat the dose for Wales.

Times change, not always for the better.

Complain

Today’s Card...