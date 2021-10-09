Dash for cash must not damage rugby’s ethos | Nick Cain

THE £32m takeover of Saracens by a polyglot international consortium comes with a health warning as the club’s erstwhile banker and foremost fan, Nigel Wray, takes a backseat.
Wray has his critics, especially after the salary cap infractions that saw Saracens relegated two years ago by edict of the Premiership owners group, after being handed a £5.2m fine and a 35-point league deduction.
Even though the new deal marks the end of Wray’s 26-year ownership of Saracens there are not many who would take issue with his parting statement that, “I have given my heart and soul to the club”. He mig...
