Failing to plan, you plan to fail, Eddie! | Jeff Probyn

After what was a disastrous start to this Six Nations, yesterday’s and even next weekend’s result really can’t change the fact that England rugby, and particularly Eddie Jones, has fallen prey to promising too much and failing to deliver.

Although part of me understands Jones picking his ‘tried and trusted players’ in his efforts to maintain his winning streak, I feel this would have been a good time to experiment.

Jones’ retention of so many of his established players appears to fly in the face of having a World Cup preparation strategy and revealing a ‘win now with a worry about tomorro...