RUGBY SHORTS

WORCESTER No.9 Francois Hougaard will join Wasps at the end of the season.Hougaard has been at Worcester since 2016, playing more than 80 games for the Warriors.The 46-cap Springbok, 32, said: “Wasps have some brilliant players and play a wonderful brand of rugby.“I was hugely impressed by the ambition of the club and the vision and philosophy of the coaches.“I can’t wait to continue my career with a new challenge.”

