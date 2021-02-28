Triple Crown in the bag, now Wales can land that Grand Slam | Shane Williams

Brilliant Wales, just brilliant! To score 40 points against England would have been beyond the wildest dreams of any Welsh supporter before kick-off and now it’s time to drink it.

Wales had a very tough 2020 and there was plenty of criticism. As Welsh fans we love to revel in the misery when things are going badly. When the team has a win like that, it has to be enjoyed!

If I’m perfectly honest, I couldn’t believe the final score! A record win against England is something to savour.

For Wales to have sealed a Triple Crown and be on course for a Grand Slam is a remarkable situation to be i...