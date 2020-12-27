It’s time to hand out my gongs for 2020| Shane Williams

As we get ready to kick 2020 into the history books (thank heavens for that!) and prepare for a brighter 2021 I thought I should hand out a few end of year awards. There has been little or nothing to shout about for my old teams, the Ospreys and Wales, but in between the stop, start rugby we have seen around the globe there have been a few magical moments. Here is my version of the Rugby Oscars for 2020:

Most memorable game

You wait and wait, and then two come along at the same time. Late in the year we had a glut of great games in the Champions Cup and one of them hit me between the eyes ...