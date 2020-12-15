England can learn from exciting French revival | Jeremy Guscott

EDDIE Jones is just interested in winning, but sometimes ‘the how’ can be a bit troubling – as it was against France last weekend. Although England got there in the end, winning the Autumn Nations Cup, the France side they played was virtually unrecognisable, and yet the French could, and should, have won.

This autumn, England’s campaign has been about defence, hustle, and feeding off opposition mistakes – so from that perspective, it was a productive autumn for head coach Jones and his squad. A lot of the results were not pretty, but the defence was solid – and if you are developing a sid...