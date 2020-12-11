There are worrying numbers of lifelong rugby aficionados out there who believe the northern hemisphere game has lost its bite and are losing patience with its efforts to gum the audience into submission.

They arrived at this dire conclusion not by listening to ever-increasing legions of podcasting ex-players, many of whom never thought twice about boring the buttocks off the paying public if it helped them win a match, but by subjecting themselves to the grinding poverty of the Amazon-funded Autumn Nations Cup pool stage, perhaps the worst piece of rugby business conducted by anyone since ...