Kolisi is the Boks’ captain marvel

■BY PAUL REES

Man of the match: Siya Kolisi tackles Mako VunipolaPLAYER WATCHLIONS1. MAKO VUNIPOLAConceded a couple of penalties and struggled up front with South Africa straighter than the week before.Rating: 52. LUKE COWAN-DICKIEWins penalties with his low carrying, but less effective than last week with the Lions’ maul neutralised.Rating: 53. TADHG FURLONGThe tighthead was best of the starting front rowers and the one most likely to start the deciding Test.Rating: 64. MARO ITOJEWith the ball spending so much time in the air, he was less influential than the week b...