Player ratings – second Test: Siya Kolisi is the Boks’ captain marvel

LIONS

1. MAKO VUNIPOLA

Conceded a couple of penalties and struggled up front with South Africa straighter than the week before.

Rating: 5

2. LUKE COWAN-DICKIE

Wins penalties with his low carrying, but less effective than last week with the Lions’ maul neutralised.

Rating: 5

3. TADHG FURLONG

The tighthead was best of the starting front rowers and the one most likely to start the deciding Test.

Rating: 6

4. MARO ITOJE

With the ball spending so much time in the air, he was less influential than the week before, but stole a lineout and forced a scrum after a lost fivemetre throw.

Rati...