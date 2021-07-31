Player ratings – second Test: Siya Kolisi is the Boks’ captain marvel

LIONS
1. MAKO VUNIPOLA
Conceded a couple of penalties and struggled up front with South Africa straighter than the week before.
Rating: 5
2. LUKE COWAN-DICKIE
Wins penalties with his low carrying, but less effective than last week with the Lions’ maul neutralised.
Rating: 5
3. TADHG FURLONG
The tighthead was best of the starting front rowers and the one most likely to start the deciding Test.
Rating: 6
4. MARO ITOJE
With the ball spending so much time in the air, he was less influential than the week before, but stole a lineout and forced a scrum after a lost fivemetre throw.
Rati...
