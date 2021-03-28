I jumped in lineouts and out of planes!

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER ARMY PLAYER AND COACH AND HARLEQUINS, WORCESTER, LONDON SCOTTISH, LAUNCESTON AND CORNISH PIRATES BACK-ROW FORWARDLEE SOPER

ITHINK I landed in the sweet spot when it came to the changing of the law surrounding lifting in the lineout in the mid to late 90s. All the second rows back then were not much more than tall props and it was a struggle to get them in the air. With me, it was different; I was tall and relatively skinny having not yet ‘grown into my body’.Don’t get me wrong I could still look after myself, even as ...