How much would behind-closed-doors Lions tour matches cost South Africa?

The economy of South Africa could miss out on a total of £390m (R8bn) if British & Irish Lions tour matches are held behind closed doors.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the Lions series against the Springboks would take place in South Africa as originally planned, after months of contingency planning to source alternative destinations for the tour.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021,” said Jason Leonard, chairman of the British & Irish Lions.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust COVID-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour. SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander opened talks with the South African government last week to encourage allowing venues to welcome 50 per cent of fan capacity at Lions matches.

With talks ongoing and now firmly dependent on the acumen of SA Rugby more than the Lions board, the cost of having no fans attend matches has been forecast by a model.

Created by North West University, based in Potchefstroom, the model has forecasted a loss of £390m, taking into account the spending habits of both Springbok and visiting Lions fans.

SA Rugby added that the eight-match tour schedule, encompassing Cape Town, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Mbombela and Pretoria, has been placed under review.

As things stand currently, no fans would be allowed to attend matches.

The RFU, who backed the Lions board to desist from plans to hold the ‘tour’ in the UK and Ireland and stick by South Africa, have said their position would be for the next tour to take place in 2025 if this summer’s tour did not go ahead.