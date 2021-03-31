Paul Hill signs new contract at Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints have announced a new deal for tighthead prop Paul Hill.

Capped five times by his country in 2016, the former England U20 Junior World Cup winner has amassed more than 120 appearances for Saints since his arrival at Franklin’s Gardens from Leeds Tykes in 2015.

A Premiership Rugby Cup winner in 2019, Hill is hoping to bring more silverware to the Saints trophy cabinet as they prepare to face Dragons this weekend in the European Challenge Cup.

“I’m delighted to have signed another contract with Saints,” said Hill.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby in Northampton, and after almost six seasons here, Franklin’s Gardens feels like home.

“I believe I am constantly developing as a player within this environment.

“The quality we have throughout the front-row group is driving us to get better every day, so I’m excited to play my part with the boys as we try to progress even further, and challenge for more silverware in the not-too-distant future.”

Hill has really developed under the guidance of Saints boss Chris Boyd, forwards coach Phil Dowson and scrum guru Matt Ferguson.

Ferguson commented: “I’m incredibly pleased for Hilly and we want to maximise his huge potential here at Saints.

“What we’ve seen from him over the last couple of years are much more mature performances in all aspects of his rugby.

“I really enjoy working with Paul; he’s a fantastic fit at the club and contributes to our game all over the park – whether it’s catching chips over the top and carrying the ball, or winning scrum penalties inside our own 22, there’s not many props that can do both!

“People forget how young he still is, so it’s a fantastic statement for Saints to be re-signing one of the best young tightheads in the league.

“I believe he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him, so I’m looking forward to seeing him evolve in a Northampton jersey.”