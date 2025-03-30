Women’s Six Nations Preview: Ireland prepare for Italy trial

By Ben Jaycock

Exeter flanker Edel McMahon captains Ireland for the first time as they welcome fellow winless side Italy today.

The former Wasps forward started on the bench in last weekend’s 27-15 defeat by France in the opener but has been promoted to start at blind-side in place of Brittany Hogan.

Aoibheann Reilly comes in at scrum-half for Emily Lane and Fiona Tuite takes over from Dorothy Wall in the second row.

Head coach Scott Bemand says his side are “in good health” ahead of the match at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Ireland came close to causing an upset in Belfast but in the end ...