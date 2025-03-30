Kildunne hat-trick inspires England

By BEN JAYCOCK

Wales ........................ 12pts

Tries: Scoble 6, Williams 59 Conversion: Bevan 7

England .................... 67pts

Tries: Feaunati 11, 27; Jones 13, Bern 19, Kildunne 48, 54, 56; Dow 68, 77; Burton 73, 81

Conversions: Harrison 12, 14, 20, 49, 74, 82

ENGLAND spoiled Sean Lynn’s homecoming as a record crowd of 21,186 witnessed half-centurion Ellie Kildunne’s hat-trick of tries, which helped her side power past Wales.

John Mitchell reverted to type, bringing back his big guns including the likes of Kildunne, Abby Dow and Natasha Hunt, who were p...