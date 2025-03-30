France get their act together to finish off Scotland

By SAM JACKSON

France................38pts

Tries: Arbez 12, Feleu 61, Okemba 64, Bourgeois 68

Conversions: Bourgeois 13, 62, 69 Penalties: Bourgeois 9, 25, 45

Drop goals: Bourdon Sansus 51

Scotland ........... 15pts

Tries: Orr 38, Martin 82 Conversions: Nelson 38 Penalties: Nelson 55

A CLINICAL second-half performance saw Les Bleues secure backto-back wins and hand Scotland their first loss of the tournament.

France raced into a 13-0lead with a try by fly-half Carla Arbez and two penalties from Morgane Bourgeois.

Emma Orr’s score brought the visitors back to 13-7at ha...