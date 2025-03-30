France get their act together to finish off Scotland

By SAM JACKSON
France................38pts
Tries: Arbez 12, Feleu 61, Okemba 64, Bourgeois 68
Conversions: Bourgeois 13, 62, 69 Penalties: Bourgeois 9, 25, 45
Drop goals: Bourdon Sansus 51
Scotland ........... 15pts
Tries: Orr 38, Martin 82 Conversions: Nelson 38 Penalties: Nelson 55
A CLINICAL second-half performance saw Les Bleues secure backto-back wins and hand Scotland their first loss of the tournament.
France raced into a 13-0lead with a try by fly-half Carla Arbez and two penalties from Morgane Bourgeois.
Emma Orr’s score brought the visitors back to 13-7at ha...
