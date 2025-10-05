DREAM TEAM

Latest News
Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody diagnosed with motor neurone disease
Former England captain and 2003 World Cup winner Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with...
Newcastle Red Bulls head coach Alan Dickens says he can call Gregor Townsend at any time
Gregor Townsend will be in regular contact with the new coaching set-up at Newcastle...
England close to deal for Byron McGuigan
Byron McGuigan is in talks to become the newest member of Steve Borthwick’s England...
Prem: 20-minute reds win support from clubs
Prem Rugby directors of rugby welcomed the 20-minute red card adopted by the league...