DREAM TEAM

ALAN DICKENS, THE FORMER SALE, LEEDS, SARACENS AND NORTHAMPTON SCRUM-HALF, WHO IS NOW HEAD COACH AT NEWCASTLE, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Soane Tonga’uiha – I played with Soane at Northampton and he was a great scrummager, but also his ability around the pitch was outstanding. A powerful carrier with the hands of a back.

2. Rob Rawlinson – You’ve always got to pick your mates! I never played for Sale when Steve Diamond was hooking, so it’s Rob from my Leeds days. A teacher now in York, he was the heartbeat of our team an...