Pellow to leave after 16 years at Exeter

LONG-SERVING Exeter coach Ricky Pellow is to leave the club next month. The former Bath, Worcester and Cornish Pirates scrum-half has been part of the Exeter coaching team for 16 years.
It leaves Rob Baxter as the final member of the coaching group that helped Exeter to win promotion to the Premiership in 2010 before going on to win two Premiership titles and the 2020 Champions Cup.
Fellow long-serving coaches Rob Hunter and Ali Hepher left the first team set up in April.
“I’ve had 16 amazing years here at the club, so it’s an emotional decision to leave but it ...

