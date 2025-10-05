Prem: Marcus Smith’s raring to get back – Will Porter

Marcus Smith has been “tearing it up” in training and his Harlequins teammates are relishing his return to action.

The England star will be back on the field in next weekend’s battle with arch rivals Saracens following his extended lay-off to recover following the Lions series.

The fly-half missed the club’s tough start to the campaign against Bath and Bristol and scrum-half Will Porter is looking forward to Smith being by his side.

“He has been tearing it up in training as he usually does and looks raring to go,” says Porter. “He doesn’t take long to get back up to speed.

DNA

“You obvious...