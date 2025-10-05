Connect with us

Latest News

Parling: I always believed we’d do it

LEICESTER’S new head coach Geoff Parling said he always “believed” that his team could overcome the Quins lead. “I’m really pleased with the fight we showed because we had our backs to the wall at one stage,” he said.
He felt a crucial call was the introduction of four substitutes just after Quins had taken a 19-0 lead. “We needed fresh legs at that stage and I’m really happy for the players and fans we found a way to win.”
Harlequins’ senior coach Jason Gilmore shook his head at a similar performance to last week w...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Arg v SA

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News