Racing 92 banking on youth strategy

JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

Moving in at No.10: Ugo Seunes has joined Racing 92 and could be the signing of the season

PICTURE: Getty Images

RACING 92 have been scrambling for flyhalf cover ever since it was confirmed Owen Farrell was to return to the Premiership and Saracens after just one season in the Top 14, while Dan Lancaster left to join URC side Glasgow Warriors and Tristan Tedder headed south to French rivals Perpignan.

In theory, hybrid half-back Antoine Gibert can cover the 10 position – by far the majority of his starts have been at fly-half. But, with Nolan...