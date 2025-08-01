Charlie Elliott: Louis Rees-Zammit set to light up rugby again after giving up on NFL dream

After 18 months away from the sport that first made him a star, Louis Rees-Zammit has announced his decision to return to rugby union, drawing a line under his bold but ultimately unfulfilled adventure in American football.

The 24-year-old Welsh speedster, who shocked the rugby world in January 2024 by stepping away from an already illustrious career, has confirmed he is leaving the NFL to return to rugby.

While he has not yet revealed which club he will join, the news has stirred excitement across the rugby community, particularly among Welsh fans eager to see him back on the pitch.

“I’ve decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby,” Rees-Zammit wrote in a message posted on social media. “It’s been a great experience, but it’s time to come home.”

NFL Experience

Rees-Zammit’s departure from the NFL marks the end of a chapter that began with great anticipation but ultimately yielded limited opportunities.

After joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) program, he initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, his time there was brief, as he was released following pre-season appearances in which he struggled to make a significant impact.

He was later picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent the 2024 season on their practice squad.

Although he was eligible to be promoted to the active roster on two separate occasions, the team chose not to include him, even during their international fixtures in London.

Hopes were briefly revived when Rees-Zammit re-signed with the Jaguars for the 2025 off-season, but reports in July indicated that he had missed training sessions due to a lower back issue.

This sparked speculation about whether his NFL journey might be nearing its end.

New Chapter

The confirmation came yesterday, when Rees-Zammit made public his decision to step away from American football.

It brought a close to an ambitious move that highlighted his fearless approach to challenges, but also reaffirmed where his true sporting passion lies.

Before leaving rugby, Rees-Zammit had already accomplished more than most players his age.

He had earned 32 caps for Wales, won a Six Nations title, and was selected for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour.

Known for his blistering pace and sharp finishing, he had established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the game.

His former club, Gloucester, where he made his name, is preparing for the start of the Premiership season, but there is no confirmation yet on whether he will return there.

In stepping away from rugby originally, Rees-Zammit had cited his long-held dream of playing in the NFL.

His commitment was evident as he threw himself into learning the new sport, transitioning into a wide receiver and kick returner.

But American football is a complex and highly competitive arena, and despite his athleticism and determination, breaking into a starting roster proved a step too far.

Rugby Return

Yet, for many, his return to rugby feels like a homecoming. Wales, under newly appointed head coach Steve Tandy, is entering a rebuilding phase after ending a long and painful 18-match losing streak with a win over Japan last month.

The return of one of the country’s brightest talents could not have come at a better time.

Rees-Zammit’s decision injects fresh energy and optimism into a national setup looking to restore pride and competitiveness on the international stage.

Given his age and the fact that he left the sport at the peak of his powers, there is every reason to believe he can quickly pick up where he left off.

For now, Rees-Zammit is simply focused on getting ready for the season ahead. “I can’t explain how excited I am,” he wrote in his post. “There’ll be more news to come soon, but for now, see you soon, rugby fans.”

It is rumoured that Bristol Bears and Gloucester are the two teams most interested in securing his signature, which is a route that he could take and still be eligible for the Wales national team because he already has over the 25-cap threshold and therefore doesn’t need to play for one of the regions.

If he were to return to the Cherry and Whites, he would follow the footsteps of Christian Wade, who left the NFL and returned to Kingsholm at the start of last season.

Given the high level of strength and conditioning that the NFL has, Rees-Zammit may be a completely different player from the youngster who left and may even be able to make a positional change to the centres if he is in the right condition.

