British and Irish Lions vs Wallabies: Best head-to-head matchups in the final Test

Andy Farrell has made just two changes to his British and Irish Lions side for Saturday’s third Test against Australia in Sydney, with Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan coming into the starting XV.

The Lions have already secured the series after a dramatic last-minute win in Melbourne, but Farrell is pushing for a clean sweep.

Kinghorn replaces James Lowe on the wing, while Ryan starts in the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje.

With a strong lineup and a 6–2 bench split, the Lions are aiming to finish the tour in style with a statement 3-0 whitewash.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies will be without Carlo Tizzano and Rob Valetini due to injuries sustained in the second Test.

Here are some of the key matchups to look out for in the series finale.

Tom Hooper v Tadhg Beirne

This battle in the back row is one to keep an eye on. Tom Hooper is still relatively new to the international stage, but he’s making his mark.

He’s a big, strong presence on the blindside and brings serious energy. Tadhg Beirne, by contrast, is a seasoned operator who’s been outstanding for the Lions in the first two Tests.

While he might not be quite as big as Hooper in terms of height, he more than makes up for it with how physical he is in contact and at the breakdown.

Beirne’s one of those players who never seems to stop moving. With the Lions opting for a 6–2 bench and Ollie Chessum waiting in the wings, Beirne might not be expected to go the full 80.

That frees him up to empty the tank while he’s on the park. Hooper will want to stamp his authority early, but he’ll have a serious test on his hands.

Will Skelton v James Ryan

This is a heavyweight contest in every sense. Will Skelton brought a huge impact in the second Test, smashing into contact and making his presence felt in every ruck and carry.

But the flip side is that his gas tank doesn’t always last, and he faded as the match went on.

The big question is whether Ryan can absorb Skelton’s early onslaught.

If Ryan can weather the storm and stay composed, he could tip the balance in the second half.

But if Skelton dominates early and the Wallabies get front-foot ball, it could be a long evening for the Lions pack.

This is one of those matchups that might not grab all the headlines, but it will shape how the game unfolds up front.

Nic White v Jamison Gibson-Park

It’s Nic White’s final match for the Wallabies, and the team wants to send him off on a high.

They’ve even all put on fake moustaches in the team photo in his honour, which tells you how much he means to the group.

White brings a huge amount of experience and sharp game management, especially when it comes to controlling the tempo and territory.

On the other side is Jamison Gibson-Park, who’s been one of the most reliable performers for the Lions.

He’s sharp, quick to the breakdown, and gives his forwards front-foot ball.

This matchup will have a big influence on how the kicking game plays out. Both nines are smart, tactical players, but they’ll approach the game a little differently.

It’s a clash of styles, but also of emotion. A lot is riding on this one, especially for White and the people around him.

Max Jorgensen v Blair Kinghorn

This could be one of the more unpredictable matchups of the game. Max Jorgensen is electric.

He’s quick, he’s direct, and he doesn’t hesitate to back himself when he sees a bit of space.

He’s still early in his career, but there’s a lot to like about the way he plays.

Blair Kinghorn shifts out to the wing for this one after playing most of his recent rugby at fullback.

Kinghorn has the athleticism to cover the wing and brings a real aerial threat, but it’s not his regular position and that could create some interesting moments.

He will be filling in for James Lowe, and while he offers different strengths, it changes the Lions’ shape slightly. Jorgensen will want to test him one-on-one, especially in broken play.

It feels like it could be defined by a single break or lapse in positioning. One to keep a close eye on.

Tom Wright v Hugo Keenan

Both of these fullbacks love getting their hands on the ball, and both found space in the second Test.

Tom Wright looked dangerous from deep, managing to carve out a few promising runs. He’s a player who thrives when the game opens up.

Hugo Keenan, meanwhile, has been incredibly solid for the Lions and deservedly keeps his place after scoring the match-winning try.

He’s not flashy, but he reads the game well and rarely puts a foot wrong.

If the kicking battle turns into a key feature again, both players are going to be under the spotlight a bit more.

This could be a game where the back three come into their own, and Wright and Keenan are likely to be right in the middle of it.

Expect plenty of touches and potentially a few big moments from both.

By Charlie Elliott

