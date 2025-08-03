Connect with us

Latest News

Jackson set on reaching the summit

By BEN JAYCOCK

Adventure: Ed Jackson in training and, inset, after his injury
PICTURE: Getty Images

FORMER Bath and Dragons back row Ed Jackson is preparing for his boldest adventure yet – a world-first summit of a previously unclimbed 5,000-plus metre mountain in Kyrgyzstan that would set a new record for the highest peak climbed by a disabled person.
Next month’s expedition, titled First Ascent, is about far more than just reaching the top. Jackson, 36, who was told he might never walk again following a 2017 spinal cord injury due to jumping into the shallow en...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News