Make training fun and with a clear purpose

Steve Hill talks to Lee Cholewa, below, the head coach at London Scottish Lions who play in Regional 2 Thames (Level 6)

What is your playing background/history?

I left school at 18 and played for Rotherham and then Wakefield. After Wakefield went into administration I joined Harrogate. I then moved down to London and joined London Welsh. I finished my playing days at London Scottish.

Why did you get into coaching rugby and what was your journey to arrive at your current position?

In my final few seasons at Scottish I combined playing with coaching the backs. Full time rugby starte...