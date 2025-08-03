Connect with us

Honey is happy to travel 500 miles for Scottish

By BEN JAYCOCK

Long-distance player: Fraser Honey has joined the Exiles

FRASER Honey admits the chance to step up to the Championship has been a long time coming – and now the new London Scottish fly-half is ready to embrace the challenge head-on, even if it means a mammoth 500-mile round trip commute from his home in Bude, Cornwall.
The 26-year-old playmaker, who spent two seasons at Rams, has joined the Exiles for their forthcoming campaign in The Champ – the newly rebranded second tier – and he’s relishing every aspect of it, on and off the pitch.
H...

Continue reading...

