Exworth’s bringing everything together for England

By BEN JAYCOCK

CARRIE Exworth is the only female member of staff working within the England men’s pathway team.
In the high-performance world of English rugby, much of the attention naturally falls on the players. As team manager, Exworth handles the logistical and organisational backbone of the squad, from planning travel arrangements to preparing kit bags and managing day-to-day operations during national camps and tours– including the England U18s’ forthcoming tour of South Africa.
Since taking on the role in early 2024, Ex-worth has brought not only strong o...

