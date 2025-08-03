Connect with us

Bears glad to recruit 23-cap Georgia star

All-action: Georgia’s Luka Ivanishvili on the charge against Spain
BRISTOL Bears have signed Georgia back row Luka Ivanishvili from Black Lion.
Bears director of rugby Pat Lam, below right, fought off competition from a string of French Top 14 clubs to secure the signature of the 23-cap international, who can operate across the back row.
Ivanishvili made his Test debut in the 2022 Rugby Europe Championship and represented his country at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His most recent appearance for Georgia saw him deliver a standout performance against the World C...

Click to comment
 

The Rugby Paper

