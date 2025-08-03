From: Foreign Secretary To: Maro Itoje Great job…

LIONS DIARY

By Adam Hathaway

MARO Itoje has friends in high places and his phone was buzzing with messages after last Saturday’s 29-26 win in Melbourne.

The Lions skipper had the usual well wishers on but revealed he had one text from the world of politics.

The captain, right, said: “I got a message from the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy. I have a bit of a relationship with him, I think he may have been at the game, he had some work in Melbourne last week. So that was very kind of him.”

The celebrations around the team hotel continued into the night with a ...