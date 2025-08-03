Connect with us

Latest News

Aussies hoping to fall in love once again

THE 2027 World Cup ticketing programme was launched at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art situated on The Rocks, on a rooftop with a stunning view of the harbour and the Opera House. Fair play to the Aussies who have priced some tickets as low as 50 dollars, about 25 pounds, for the event but as usual at these things, the prices of the top end tickets were not.
The event was hosted by Chloe Dalton, a sevens gold medallist for Australia at the 2016 Olympics, and Brett Robinson, above, chairman of World Rugby, and a former Wallaby, was among the speakers.
Robinson said the aim...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Latest News