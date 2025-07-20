Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Marcus Smith: Owen Farrell is a great help

Marcus Smith could have feared the worst when Owen Farrell pitched up in Australia as a Lions replacement – but claims it was the best thing that could have happened.

Farrell arrived in Canberra 10 days ago on his fourth tour and, as another fly-half, could have been seen as a direct threat to the Harlequins’ Test prospects.
The pair came off the bench last weekend, at 10 and 12, against an AUNZ side in Adelaide and rumours were swirling down under Farrell would make the replacements for yesterday’s first Test in Brisbane.
But Smith, with his ability to cover 15, nailed that spot to end a t...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions