Marcus Smith: Owen Farrell is a great help

Marcus Smith could have feared the worst when Owen Farrell pitched up in Australia as a Lions replacement – but claims it was the best thing that could have happened.

Farrell arrived in Canberra 10 days ago on his fourth tour and, as another fly-half, could have been seen as a direct threat to the Harlequins’ Test prospects.

The pair came off the bench last weekend, at 10 and 12, against an AUNZ side in Adelaide and rumours were swirling down under Farrell would make the replacements for yesterday’s first Test in Brisbane.

But Smith, with his ability to cover 15, nailed that spot to end a t...